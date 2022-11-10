Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow

Tamil Nadu schools, colleges will remain closed on November 11 due to heavy rainfall alert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
Photo: PTI

Due to a rain alert in Tamil Nadu's few districts, schools and colleges will remain closed. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (November 11). 

"Tamil Nadu: In wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts tomorrow," as reported by the news agency ANI.

A one-day holiday has been declared in all government schools, private schools and government-aided schools and government colleges, government-aided colleges and private colleges located in these districts have been ordered to remain closed. 

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023: Schedule to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here

Earlier on November 2, several districts of Tamil Nadu announced holidays for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall. Districts including Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu ordered the closure of schools. The IMD has forecast 35 to 75 per cent more rains this season in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.