IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow

Photo: PTI

Due to a rain alert in Tamil Nadu's few districts, schools and colleges will remain closed. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (November 11).

"Tamil Nadu: In wake of the rainfall forecast by IMD for tomorrow, a holiday declared in all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts tomorrow," as reported by the news agency ANI.

A one-day holiday has been declared in all government schools, private schools and government-aided schools and government colleges, government-aided colleges and private colleges located in these districts have been ordered to remain closed.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023: Schedule to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check details here

Earlier on November 2, several districts of Tamil Nadu announced holidays for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall. Districts including Chennai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu ordered the closure of schools. The IMD has forecast 35 to 75 per cent more rains this season in Tamil Nadu.