Education

TN Police recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 3552 TNUSRB Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, Firemen posts

TN Police recruitment 2022: The post includes 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder, and 120 Fireman.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is inviting applications for 3,552 Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Firemen posts. The last date to apply is August 15. Interested candidates can apply through the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The post includes 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder, and 120 Fireman.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria: The age limit of candidates should be from 18-26 years as of July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not passed the 10th standard and have more than that qualification are ineligible to apply.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Selection process: The selection is based on three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test, and Special Marks. A provisional select list is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sports/Games Special marks.

TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Go to the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the 'Online Application' link available under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill in the required details 
Take a printout for future reference

