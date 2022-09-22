Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net: Important details here

TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration has been started today at the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net: Important details here
TN NEET UG Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, TN NEET Counselling 2022 registration has been started for the MBBS and BDS courses by the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu for both management and government quotas from today, September 22. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TN NEET 2022 Counselling 2022 from the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to apply for the TN NEET Counselling 2022 is October 3 up till 5 pm.

As per the official information available on the website, TN NEET Government quota admission is for Tamil Nadu Government Medical/Dental Colleges and Government Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical/Dental Colleges. While the management quota application is for the management quota seats including NRI in Self-Financing Medical/Dental Colleges. 

Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota and Management Quota for admission to MBBS/BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2022-2023. 

TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net
  • Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS / BDS DEGREE COURSE 2022-2023 SESSION"
  • A new page would open having registration links for both government and management quota
  • Register yourself
  • Submit the asked details and documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Taker a printout for future reference.

Read: NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC removes four seats from Round 1, details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.