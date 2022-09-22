TN NEET UG 2022 counselling registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net: Important details here

Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, TN NEET Counselling 2022 registration has been started for the MBBS and BDS courses by the Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu for both management and government quotas from today, September 22.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TN NEET 2022 Counselling 2022 from the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net. The last date to apply for the TN NEET Counselling 2022 is October 3 up till 5 pm.
As per the official information available on the website, TN NEET Government quota admission is for Tamil Nadu Government Medical/Dental Colleges and Government Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical/Dental Colleges. While the management quota application is for the management quota seats including NRI in Self-Financing Medical/Dental Colleges.
Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota and Management Quota for admission to MBBS/BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2022-2023.
TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply
