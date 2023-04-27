Search icon
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here

TN Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 8 at the official website-- tnresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

TN Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) High School Examination (HSE) exams result 2023 is likely to be declared on May 8 at 9:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12 examination can check their results and scorecard at the official website-- tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. 

This year, as many as 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams 2023. The examination was conducted between March 13 and April 3. As per the media report, the TN class 12 board exam result has been delayed until after the NEET UG 2023 is held. The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7.

TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Look for the result link.
  • Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

