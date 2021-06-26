TN HSC Class 12 Exam 2021: Tamil Nadu Board releases evaluation criteria for Class 12; result to be declared on July 31

Tamil Nadu Government has announced the Class 12 Evaluation Criteria. Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared on July 31. The evaluation criteria for class 12 is based on the 50:20:30 formula. Detailed information on TN result 2021 can be obtained on the official website of the State Board, tamilnadustateboard.org.

Class 12 Result 2021 will be based on class 10, class 11 and class 12 internals and practical marks obtained by the students. The central part of the result will be taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 will carry only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks will only have 30% weightage to the overall result.

Evaluation Criteria:

Highest mark average scored in three subjects in class 10: 50%

Marks scored in class 11 written exams alone: 20%

Marks scored in class 12 and practicals and Internals: 30%

If any student did not take up practical exams of class 12 due to COVID-19, then his/her class 11 practical exam marks will be taken into consideration. If they haven’t taken up both the class 12 and class 11 practical exams, the marks they have scored in written exams through class 10 and 11 will be taken into consideration for awarding marks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cancelled the Class 12 state board exams 2021 based on the advice of domain experts and the medical committee amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday (June 5).