TN HSC (+2) Results 2021: TNDGE likely to release Tamil Nadu class 12th result on THIS date

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is expected to declared TN HSC (+2) Result 2021 soon. The Tamil Nadu class 12t result is likely to be announced on July 19, 2021. The result will be available on the official website -- tnresults.nic.in, taminadustateboard.org. The Tamil Nadu government has announced the evaluation criteria for the Class 12 Tamil Nadu Board Result 2021. TN HSC result for Class 12 students will be based on a 50:20:30 formula. Students are advised to keep a check on the TN result 2021 official website for detailed information on the marking scheme.

Class 12 Result 2021 will be based on class 10, class 11, and class 12 internals and practical marks obtained by the students. The central part of the result will be taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 will carry only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks will only have 30% weightage to the overall result.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31 with some relaxation.

In the latest set of relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs), Industrial schools, typewriting, and shorthand training centres can function at 50 percent. Schools (only teachers) will be permitted to carry out activities such as admissions, book distribution, preparing curriculum, and related official work. These new set of relaxations would come into effect from 19 July, Monday.