TN HSE +1 11th Result 2025: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in are the official websites to check Tamil Nadu (TN) Board +1 11th Results online.

Tamil Nadu (TN) Board +1 11th Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the result of Tamil Nadu class 11 result today (May 16). The result link will be activated at 2 pm on the official website of TN Board HSE -- dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 92.09%.

A total of 3,82,488 boys appeared for the exam, out of which 3,39,283 cleared the exam. The pass percentage is 88.70%. Meanwhile, 4,24,610 girls appeared for the exam, and 4,03,949 of them passed, securing a pass percentage of 95.13%. The overall pass percentage is 92.09%.

Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the TN board’s official website at tnresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, check the Class 11 result link

Fill the necessary credentials along with other additional information in a new window

Press Submit

The Tamil Nadu 10 Result 2025 will display on the screen.

Check and download your TN class 11 results for later purposes

Tamil Nadu Class 11th result: Steps to check via SMS