TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 OUT: How to check scorecard at tnresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, Umang App

EDUCATION
TN Board HSC Plus Two (12th) Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Over 8 lakh students appeared in the public examinations across 3,412 centres throughout the state. The exams had begun with the language papers, including Tamil.
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has finally declared the TN +2 (HSE) Class 12 result 2026 on Friday, May 8, 2026. Students who appeared for TN Plus Two exams conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026, can check their Tamil Nadu 12th result 2026 on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The result link is activated on the official website; the students have to add details like registration number and date of birth exactly as mentioned on the hall ticket.
Over 8 lakh students appeared in the public examinations across 3,412 centres throughout the state. The exams had begun with the language papers, including Tamil. As many as 8,27,475 students, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates, registered for the Higher Secondary examinations.
TN HSE Plus 2 results for 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20%, with girls outperforming boys at 97% vs 93.19%. Among districts, Erode topped with 98.87%, followed by Sivagangai at 98.05% and Kanniyakumari at 97.63%. The Directorate of Government Examinations said temporary marksheets will be distributed to students on May 13.
The students can also check their TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026 via SMS. The students need to send the text message in the following format:
“TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH (DD / MM / YYYY)” and send it to 09282232585 or +919282232585.