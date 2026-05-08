TN Board 12th HSE Result 2026 OUT: How to check scorecard at tnresults.nic.in, DigiLocker, Umang App

TN Board HSC Plus Two (12th) Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Over 8 lakh students appeared in the public examinations across 3,412 centres throughout the state. The exams had begun with the language papers, including Tamil.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has finally declared the TN +2 (HSE) Class 12 result 2026 on Friday, May 8, 2026. Students who appeared for TN Plus Two exams conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026, can check their Tamil Nadu 12th result 2026 on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. The result link is activated on the official website; the students have to add details like registration number and date of birth exactly as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Over 8 lakh students appeared in the public examinations across 3,412 centres throughout the state. The exams had begun with the language papers, including Tamil. As many as 8,27,475 students, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates, registered for the Higher Secondary examinations.

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026: Pass percentage, temporary marksheets available on May 13

TN HSE Plus 2 results for 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.20%, with girls outperforming boys at 97% vs 93.19%. Among districts, Erode topped with 98.87%, followed by Sivagangai at 98.05% and Kanniyakumari at 97.63%. The Directorate of Government Examinations said temporary marksheets will be distributed to students on May 13.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026:

Students can download their +2 HSE marksheet using steps below:

Visit tnresults.nic.in. or dge.tn.gov.in

Click on TN HSC result 2026 tab

Enter registration number and date of birth

TN 12th Result 2026 will be available

Check and download provisional marksheet.

How to Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Steps to check on DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker App or go to digilocker.gov.in

Login using your username and password.

If you created your account with Aadhaar, you’re already set

Click ‘Pull Partner Documents’ in the left sidebar

Select: First dropdown = Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations,

Second dropdown = HSC/ SSC Marksheet

Enter details: Year of Passing + Roll Number as on your TN 12th admit card

Click ‘Get Document’ to view your TN 12th Digital Marksheet.

Hit Save to Locker to store it shiksha.comshiksha.com

How to Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result 2026 via SMS

The students can also check their TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026 via SMS. The students need to send the text message in the following format:

“TNBOARD12REGNO,DATE OF BIRTH (DD / MM / YYYY)” and send it to 09282232585 or +919282232585.



