TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year

The exam dates are for higher secondary first-year and second-year supplementary examinations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

File photo

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE TN has released the exam dates of TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023. The datesheet is available on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The exam dates are for higher secondary first-year and second-year supplementary examinations. 

The first-year supply exam will start on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023 and the second-year supply exam will begin on June 19 and will end on June 26, 2023. Both first and second-year supplementary examinations will be held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. 

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: How to download

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the notifications link available.
  • First and second-year timetable will appear on the screen
  • Check the dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

