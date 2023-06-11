TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year

File photo

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE TN has released the exam dates of TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023. The datesheet is available on the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. The exam dates are for higher secondary first-year and second-year supplementary examinations.

The first-year supply exam will start on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023 and the second-year supply exam will begin on June 19 and will end on June 26, 2023. Both first and second-year supplementary examinations will be held in single shifts- from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: How to download