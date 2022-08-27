TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be released SOON at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Chennai to announce the result of Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary 2022 soon. As per reports, the TN 12th Supplementary result will be declared on August 20, 2022. Once released, students can check their TN 10th supplementary results through the official website of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.
TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from August 2 to August 8, 2022. The TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
TN 12th Supplementary exams: Websites to download results
TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check
TN Board released the TN 10th Result 2022 on June 20 and the pass percentage was 90.07%, while TN HSC was 93.76 percent. Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.