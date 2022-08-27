Search icon
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 to be released SOON at tnresults.nic.in, know how to check

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022: TNDGE is expected to release TN 12th Supplementary Result 2022 on 30 August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

File photo

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Chennai to announce the result of Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary 2022 soon. As per reports, the TN 12th Supplementary result will be declared on August 20, 2022. Once released, students can check their TN 10th supplementary results through the official website of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from August 2 to August 8, 2022. The TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. 

TN 12th Supplementary exams: Websites to download results

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

TN 12th Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on '12th Supplementary Exam Result 2022' available on the home page.
  • Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
  • Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout

TN Board released the TN 10th Result 2022 on June 20 and the pass percentage was 90.07%, while TN HSC was 93.76 percent. Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

