Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card to be out today: Check important details here

TISSNET 2023 admit card will be released today at-- tiss.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card to be out today: Check important details here
TISSNET 2023| Photo: PTI

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2023  admit card will be released today (February 16) by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam will be able to download the TISSNET 2023 admit card from the official website-- tiss.edu. According to the official schedule, the TISSNET exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 25 between 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm.

Candidates are needed to carry the TISSNET 2023 hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Those without it will not be allowed to enter into the exam hall.

Read: JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result: When to expect? Know all details here

TISSNET 2023: How to download 

  • Go to the official website at tiss.edu.
  • Search and click on the TISSNET 2023 admit card link on the homepage.
  • As the new page opens, enter the login credentials and submit.
  • The TISSNET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Check and download the TISSNET 2023 hall ticket.
  • Keep a printout of the TISSNET 2023 exam admits card for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users get new Google Chrome features, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.