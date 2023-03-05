Search icon
From Tina Dabi to Roman Saini: Here's how these UPSC toppers cracked IAS exam

See here tips to crack the UPSC CSE in one attempt suggested by toppers.

Lakhs of aspirants appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exams and completely dedicate their focus to preparing. Many join coaching, and many even go for self-preparation but one thing which is common among all aspirants is that everyone refers to advise and tips given by IAS officers. 

Many IAS officers like Tina Dabi, Romai Siani, and Athar Amir Khan are some the famous names who crack the UPSC IAS exam 2023 with flying colours. Many who are preparing for UPSC CSE 2023 can check here a few tips to crack the exam easily. 

Here are some tips and tricks to perform better at the UPSC CSE 2023 IAS officers:

  • First and foremost, it is most important to understand the UPSC CSE syllabus properly
  • Read newspapers daily to keep up with current affairs and also adds to general knowledge skills
  • It is very important to start practising answer writing and solving previous years' question papers 
  • NCERT books are most important to crack the UPSC IAS exam
  • Divide the syllabus into smaller portions and complete each section one by one
  • Avoid using social media to keep away from distractions
  • Many toppers suggest that it helps greatly to wake up early in the morning and study. 
