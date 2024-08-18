Tina Dabi, Ishita Kishore to Shubham Gupta: Meet last 10 years toppers of UPSC exam, know where they are posted now

The UPSC Civil Services Examination offers a chance to secure top government positions in India. It is crucial for aspirants to understand the strategies and scores of past toppers to prepare effectively

This year, 1.34 million candidates appeared for the UPSC Preliminary Exam. Out of these, 14,627 passed and will now take the UPSC Main Exam on September 20, 2024. The UPSC Civil Services Examination offers a chance to secure top government positions in India. It is crucial for aspirants to understand the strategies and scores of past toppers to prepare effectively.

To qualify for a government job under UPSC, candidates must pass all three stages. Aditya Srivastava topped the 2023 UPSC exam with the first rank.

In 2022, Ishita Kishore secured the top position with 1094 marks.

The 2021 topper, Shruti Sharma, achieved 1105 marks and is serving in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020, Shubham Gupta, with 1072 marks, was ranked first and is now posted in Bihar.

Pradeep Singh, from Haryana, achieved 1072 marks in 2019 and is stationed in his home state.

Kanishak Kataria, a data scientist, achieved the highest score of 1121 in 2018 and is posted in Rajasthan.

Anudeep Durishetty topped the exam in 2017 with 1126 marks and was initially posted in Manipur before moving to Bihar.

Tina Dabi, in 2015, scored 1063 marks and is currently the Collector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Ira Singhal, despite a backbone issue, topped the 2014 exam with 1082 marks and is now an Assistant Collector in Delhi.