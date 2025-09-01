This was India’s most educated man with 20 degrees, left IPS, IAS, had tragic death due to...

Shrikanth Jichkar was one of the most honoured people as his education lasted for around 20 years, during which he cracked the UPSC exam twice, left both IPS and IAS, and chose a different career. However, he met with a tragic accident that led to his death.

Shrikanth Jichkar has surpassed every definition of hard work, dedication and the essence of education. With 20 degrees, Shrikanth has a high level of intellectual as was also able to crack the UPSC exam twice but unfortunately died in a tragic incident.

Who was Shrikanth Jichkar?

Shrikanth Jichkar was born in Aajamgaon near Nagpur in Maharashtra on September 14, 1954. With an almost unbeatable talent, Shrikant’s journey was abounded with academic excellence as he mastered many subjects, gaining immense knowledge in varied areas and becoming the most educated man in Indian history.

How many degrees did Shrikanth have?

A true scholar, Shrikanth studied the following 20 degrees and appeared in 42 university examinations between 1973 and 1990. He earned gold medals in many of these degrees for his exceptional performance.

M.B.B.S- Medicine

M.D.- Medicine

D.B.M.- Business Management

M.B.A.- Business Administration

D.Litt.- Sanskrit Literature

L.L.M.- International Law

B.Journal.- Journalism

M.A.- Public Administration

M.A.- Sociology

M.A.- Economics

M.A.- Sanskrit

M.A.- Philosophy

M.A.- Political Science

M.A.- Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology

M.A.- English Literature

M.A.- History

How significant was Shrikanth Jichkar’s career?

During his education, in 1978, he cracked the UPSC exam after which he was selected under the Indian Police Service (IAS). However, in 1980, he resigned from his IPS job and cracked the exam again and became an officer under the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). His education and selection in the government services were completed by the age of 26. At this age, he contested for the election and became the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in India at the age of 26.

Soon after becoming the MLA, he was made a minister in the Maharashtra government with charge of 14 departments. He was an MLA until 1985, as an MLC, as a Minister of State from 1986 to 1992, and was a Rajya Sabha member from 1992 to 1998. In 1992, Shrikant Jichkar founded the Sandipani School in Nagpur.

How did Shrikanth Jichkar die?

Shrikant Jichkar died on June 2, 2004, in a fatal car accident close to Kondhali, which is 50 kilometers from Nagpur.