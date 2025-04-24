A renowned university in India, once known as "IAS factory" is once again making headlines for a bold comeback in the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024.

Allahabad University, once renowned as "IAS factory" is once again making headlines for a bold comeback in the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) 2024. Decades later, not only did Prayagraj secured the top spot but also produced a number of selected students in the UPSC exam.

Pradip Shukla, a research student of Allahabad University, had topped the UPSC CSE back in 1982. His friend AK Bishnoi hogged the second spot. Both students were Physics researchers and residing in Amarnath Jha hostel - based on the Allahabad University campus. The duo chose mathematics and physics as their alternative subjects in UPSC mains exam, as suggested by media reports.

Even later, talents emerging from Allahabad University continued to shine in civil service exams. Bhupendra Singh, who graduated and post-graduated from Allahabad University, clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 2 in UPSC 1984. Later in 2009, Iva Sahay, daughter of former chairman of the Department of Anthropology, achieved an AIR 3. Similarly in 2017, Saumya Pandey and Abhilash Mishra clinched AIRs 4 and 5 respectively.

Now this time in 2025, Shakti Dubey who secured an AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 gave new heights to the tradition of Allahabad University. Pro. Jaya Kapoor, PRO of Allahabad University, expressed glee over Dubey's success and pointed out that her success will continue to inspire the coming generations.

"Shakti's success is a matter of pride not only for the univesity but for the entire region", Prof. Kapoor said. Allahabad University, known as "Oxford of the Eastern India", is claiming back its old reputation.