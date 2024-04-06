Twitter
This student cleared JEE Advanced with AIR 99, then decided not to take admission in IIT and...

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park and appeared for the JEE exam in April. He also has a YouTube channel through which he guides other students to choose the right career path.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The IIT JEE exam is one of the toughest ones in India. Any student who dreams of becoming an engineer wishes to study at the prestigious IIT. It is one of the ways in which students make sure that their professional journey is off to a smooth start. However, many students get admission into IIT but later decide against joining it. Today, we will tell you about Mohammad Sahil Akhtar, who hails from Kolkata and started preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) after class 10. But, he later changed his mind and dropped out of IIT counselling to join the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar secured the 99th rank in the All-India merit list for the JEE-Advanced 2023 but he decided to drop out of the JEE admission process and joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). 

Speaking about why he joined MIT instead of IIT, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar said that MIT has "more research opportunities and a flexible curriculum". 

He said, "Generally, the most sought-after route is to join an IIT in Computer Science Engineering (CSE). My parents would have suggested considering IIT Bombay." 

For the unversed, during the IOAA Olympiad in Georgia, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar decided that there were other options available to him apart from IIT. 

"There was no dependency on any entrance test or a rank for admission. I appeared for the Standard Admission Test (SAT). But more than the SAT score, admission to MIT was based on the institute’s admission committee’s assessment of my application which included my overall academic records, achievements in academics as well as in extra-curricular activities, essays, and recommendation letters from my school teachers," he said. 

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar completed his schooling at the Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park and appeared for the JEE exam in April. He also has a YouTube channel through which he guides other students to choose the right career path and also shares his daily vlogs from MIT. 

At MIT, Mohammad Sahil Akhtar hopes to explore his interests in linguistics and philosophy.

