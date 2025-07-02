This school charges no fee, yet produces IAS, IPS, top scientists every year, it is located in...

Jharkhand's Netarhat Residential School offers free education, food, and lodging to bright students through a competitive entrance exam.

In a time when education is becoming more and more expensive, a government school in Jharkhand is offering hope to many families. Netarhat Residential School, located in the Latehar district, provides free education, food, and boarding. The only requirement for admission is passing a competitive entrance exam.

Established in 1954, Netarhat Residential School is considered one of the most respected schools in India. Spread across a massive 460-acre campus surrounded by natural beauty, this school follows the traditional ashram style of learning, which focuses not only on academics but also on discipline, life skills, and overall personality development.

The school is often called the “Nursery of Officers” because it has produced more than 3,000 IAS, IPS, and other administrative officers since its founding. But that’s not all. Students from here have also gone on to become successful doctors, engineers, scientists, and teachers in India and abroad.

Education at Netarhat is given from class 6 to class 12. Students are trained in many areas beyond the classroom, such as sports, agriculture, computer skills, metal art, and blacksmithing. The school also focuses heavily on building character, leadership, and independence. For example, students are taught to wash their clothes, clean their surroundings, and even wash their own utensils, all part of the ashram lifestyle.

Admission to this school is highly competitive. Every year, talented children aged 10 to 12 from across the state take part in the entrance exam to secure a seat in class 6. The school principal, Santosh Pandey, shared that the admission process usually begins in July and this year, online applications will start within a week.

Run by the Jharkhand state government, Netarhat Residential School continues to be the pride of the region. Its unique way of blending traditional values with modern education makes it a dream school for many families. For bright children with big dreams but limited means, it opens the door to a future full of possibilities, without charging a single rupee.