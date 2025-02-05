At 21, he had already earned the position of a visiting fellow at the prestigious NASA, IIT, and Berkeley.

India had several geniuses who contributed to society in different sectors. They impressed everyone with their exceptional talent and worked in several prestigious institutes. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who showed his undying talent at an early age. His name is Vashishtha Narayan Singh, an Indian mathematician and academic.

At 21, he had already earned the position of a visiting fellow at the prestigious NASA, IIT, and Berkeley. Born in Basantpur village of the Bhojpur district in Bihar, he completed his school education at Netarhat School, Jharkhand. Later, he completed his education at Patna Science College. The Indian genius topped both B.Sc and M.Sc, before topping UGC's unified JRF in 1964.

Singh went to the US at the University of California, Berkeley and received a PhD in Reproducing Kernels and Operators. After almost 9 years, he returned to India in 1971. He taught at some of the top institutions, including IIT Kanpur, as a mathematics professor.

Later, a mental disorder turned his life very tragic. Singh was diagnosed with schizophrenia. With his condition worsening in the late 1970s, he was admitted to the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Kanke (now in Jharkhand) and remained there until 1985. After receiving treatment, he disappeared during his train journey to Pune in 1989 and was found four years later in 1993 by two people from his village.

READ | Meet IPS officer, who was promoted to ADGP rank last year, now resigned months before...

He was admitted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru and subsequently treated at IHBAS Delhi. Despite the challenges, he later re-entered academia at BNMU Madhepura. Singh died on in November 2019 at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna.