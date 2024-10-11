Now, Tulsi finds himself in a vastly different chapter of life. No longer in the classroom, he has redirected his focus to studying law, searching for new ways to apply his sharp intellect.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, once celebrated as a physics prodigy, now finds himself in a surprising situation—without a job. His story, while extraordinary, has taken an unexpected turn. Born on September 9, 1987, in Bihar, India, Tulsi's intellectual prowess became apparent at an incredibly young age. He completed his formal schooling by the age of 9, and by 11, he had already earned a BSc degree from Patna Science College. By the time he was 12, he had an MSc in hand, and he soon embarked on a PhD journey at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore, completing it by the age of 21.

Tulsi's brilliance was widely recognized, with his PhD research focusing on "Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm." He even co-authored a paper with renowned scientist Lov Grover, although the work never saw publication. His academic achievements made him a national figure, and in 2010, he was offered a teaching position at IIT-Mumbai on a contractual basis.

However, life took a challenging turn in 2011 when Tulsi's health began to decline. A high fever, later identified as an allergic reaction, marked the start of his struggles. In 2013, he opted for a lengthy four-year leave to recuperate in Patna. Unfortunately, after his extended absence, IIT-Mumbai terminated his employment in 2019, ending his academic career at the institute.

Now, Tulsi finds himself in a vastly different chapter of life. No longer in the classroom, he has redirected his focus to studying law, searching for new ways to apply his sharp intellect. Despite the hurdles, Tulsi’s journey remains a testament to both his genius and the unpredictable nature of life.