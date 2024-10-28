In line with these considerations, the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, India, stands as the world’s largest school by enrollment.

Education is a powerful tool for transforming the world, and schools are revered as places of learning where teachers are held in high regard. Before selecting a school, parents and guardians should consider several factors. They are advised to research the school’s academic reputation, including exam performance, university placements, and notable achievements. A school visit is essential to assess the infrastructure and facilities, including playgrounds, libraries, computer labs, and sports areas. Additionally, evaluating the qualifications and experience of the teaching staff is crucial, as skilled educators often set a high standard for learning.

In line with these considerations, the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, India, stands as the world’s largest school by enrollment. With 61,345 students enrolled across 21 campuses as of August 10, 2023, CMS has set a global benchmark. Founded in 1959 by Dr. Jagdish Gandhi and Dr. Bharti Gandhi, the school began in rented premises with just five students. It now operates as a co-ed K-12 day school with 22 campuses across Lucknow.

CMS is guided by the motto Jai Jagat ("victory to the world") and embraces the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ("the world is one family"), inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave. The school is affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Delhi, which offers ICSE and ISC certifications, as well as the UK-based Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), which provides iGCSE and A-Level qualifications. Additionally, four of the CMS campuses offer education up to grade 8, recognized by the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh. CMS have notable alumni including Lucky Ali and Suresh Raina.