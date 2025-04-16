One of the top 10 most expensive and elite schools in India is The Scindia School in Gwalior. It provides one of the best educations and children of the most popular and rich people get to study here. Its list of alumni is also impressive.

India has many expensive schools and Nita Ambani-founded elite Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai is one of the most expensive schools in India. Its admission fee is over 10 lakhs and has biggest Bollywood names as its alumni. However, it is not the only one here. One of the top 10 most expensive and elite schools in India is The Scindia School in Gwalior. It provides one of the best educations and children of the most popular and rich people get to study here. Its list of alumni is also impressive.

The school is built in Gwalior’s historic fort in Madhya Pradesh. It is a prestigious and elite school and is only boys' school. Its original name was ‘The Sardars’ School’ and was founded in 1897 by the visionary HH Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I. Initially only royals and nobles used to study here and Marathas were a major section here. It is the school with one of the highest fees that provides high level of learning and an elite environment.

It is spread across 110 acres and gives a historic background amid nature away from the city crowds. It is also one of the oldest boarding schools in India.

The school’s annual fees range from Rs 13,25,000 to Rs 15,30,700 and is inclusibe of registration fees and others. For international students the annual fee is Rs 15,30,700. This includes registration fees, Common / Scindia School Aptitude Analysis Fee, Admission Fee (Payable with 1st Instalment) and Caution Money, (Payable with 2nd Instalment), School Fee.

Its alumni include actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, director Suraj Barjatya and other notable personalities like Sunil Mittal.