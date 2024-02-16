Twitter
Headlines

Massive whale shark with thousands of teeth spotted in Australia, video goes viral

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys signs Rs 24900000000 deal after massive Rs 12450 crore blow, to now…

This is India's most powerful job, only 80 people get the chance, check salary

Bharat Bandh today: Will banks, offices, schools remain closed due to farmer protest?

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail today: Check list of 27 stations, total length and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys signs Rs 24900000000 deal after massive Rs 12450 crore blow, to now…

This star kid debuted with hit, then had 6 flops, had to sell Ferrari, bungalow; now cuts own hair, owns just 3 plates

DNA TV Show: How did Centre bring Electoral Bonds Scheme?

7 tips to stay healthy if you have a desk job

Indian cricketers who got run out on Test debut

10 indoor plants that keep lizards away from home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to plant trees at their eco-friendly wedding, ban fireworks in celebrations: Report

Watch: Ahead of wedding, Surbhi Chandna shares video of roka ceremony with Karan Sharma, fans say 'this looks wholesome'

HomeEducation

Education

This is India's most powerful job, only 80 people get the chance, check salary

The job is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging in the country. Millions of youth aspire to join this by clearing the examination.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in the country. Millions of youth aspire to join the civil services by clearing this examination. Upon clearing the exam, candidates secure positions in various services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Engineering Service (IES), or Indian Foreign Service (IFS). However, among all these positions, IAS remains the most discussed job..

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) post is allotted based on the rank obtained in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. While the top-ranked candidates usually get the IAS post, sometimes those who secure top ranks opt for IPS or IFS. In such cases, candidates with lower ranks are also allocated the IAS post. Subsequently, candidates with lower ranks get IPS and IFS posts.

Training for IAS officers

IAS officers undergo a 3-month training program at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, also known as the Foundation Course. Here, they gain knowledge about administration, policing, and governance in various sectors. The academy also organises special activities. 

Post-training assignments

After training, IAS officers are assigned to their respective cadres, where they are entrusted with the administration of specific areas or departments. They are responsible for formulating proposals for the development of their respective sectors and implementing government policies, besides making crucial decisions.

Allocation of cadres

The allocation of cadres after passing the UPSC exam is crucial. There are a total of 24 services in the UPSC, divided into two categories: All India Services and Central Services. The top services like IAS and IPS fall under All India Services, and candidates selected for these services are allocated cadres of states and union territories. Central Services include Group A and Group B services.

Power and responsibilities of IAS officers

IAS officers hold significant power as district magistrates. They are responsible for overseeing all departments within a district. The district magistrate is solely responsible for decisions related to law and order, including imposing curfews and issuing orders in emergency situations. The Personnel and Training Department and the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions regulate IAS officers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

Delhi liquor policy case: ED issues 6th summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on...

Meet man who 'created' Bollywood, gave first Rs 1-crore hit, introduced anti-hero, masala film formula, is forgotten now

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

India's highest-paid actress charged more than Shah Rukh, Salman; faced body shaming, quit films, moved to US, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE