This is India's most powerful job, only 80 people get the chance, check salary

The job is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging in the country. Millions of youth aspire to join this by clearing the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in the country. Millions of youth aspire to join the civil services by clearing this examination. Upon clearing the exam, candidates secure positions in various services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Engineering Service (IES), or Indian Foreign Service (IFS). However, among all these positions, IAS remains the most discussed job..

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) post is allotted based on the rank obtained in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. While the top-ranked candidates usually get the IAS post, sometimes those who secure top ranks opt for IPS or IFS. In such cases, candidates with lower ranks are also allocated the IAS post. Subsequently, candidates with lower ranks get IPS and IFS posts.

Training for IAS officers

IAS officers undergo a 3-month training program at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, also known as the Foundation Course. Here, they gain knowledge about administration, policing, and governance in various sectors. The academy also organises special activities.

Post-training assignments

After training, IAS officers are assigned to their respective cadres, where they are entrusted with the administration of specific areas or departments. They are responsible for formulating proposals for the development of their respective sectors and implementing government policies, besides making crucial decisions.

Allocation of cadres

The allocation of cadres after passing the UPSC exam is crucial. There are a total of 24 services in the UPSC, divided into two categories: All India Services and Central Services. The top services like IAS and IPS fall under All India Services, and candidates selected for these services are allocated cadres of states and union territories. Central Services include Group A and Group B services.

Power and responsibilities of IAS officers

IAS officers hold significant power as district magistrates. They are responsible for overseeing all departments within a district. The district magistrate is solely responsible for decisions related to law and order, including imposing curfews and issuing orders in emergency situations. The Personnel and Training Department and the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions regulate IAS officers.