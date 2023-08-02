This Indian university students got packages of up to Rs 85 lakh, its not IIT, IIM, NIT

Close to 35 students obtained annual packages between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, and more than 100 students received offers ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

Getting admission to a good university is one of the stepping stones for candidates and students to shape their lives. IIT, IIM, and NIT are considered to be one of the best universities when it comes to pursuing engineering in India, however, Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata, West Bengal, has now come to the fore, securing the fourth position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Among state-run universities, JU is ranked first with Calcutta University (CU) in second place.

One of the reasons why Jadavpur University ranked so well was because of its record-breaking placement rate of above 95 percent in most engineering departments.

While Mechanical Engineering and Instrumentation & Electronics Engineering departments achieved 100 percent placements, IT, Printing Engineering, Computer Science, and Power Engineering departments saw 97 percent placements.

Jadavpur Univeristy saw placements from many companies like Google, Samsung, Microsoft, DE Shaw India, Citi Bank, HSBC, and Texas Industries, offering 1,200 positions to JU students. More than 1,000 students were successfully placed and some ensured lucrative annual packages. The highest package was Rs 85 lakh.

Close to 35 students obtained annual packages between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, and more than 100 students received offers ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee expressed his happiness at the remarkable placement record and Jadavpur University’s placement officer, Samita Bhattacharya also praised the special contribution of departments like Power Engineering, Construction Engineering and Printing Engineering, despite encountering limited opportunities.

Following JU’s success, St. Xavier’s College also achieved a prominent position in the state, alongside Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur.

In NIRF, IIT Madras secured the top rank while IIT Kharagpur earned the sixth position.

