Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness? Bigg Boss' Paras Chhabra shares MAJOR update, 'talked to his doctor...'

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja date, rituals, auspicious timings, spiritual significance, celebrations

Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead, 8 injured after massive fire at firecracker factory at Konaseema district, firefighters at site

This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...

Saudi Arabia, one of the driest countries in world, has no rivers or lakes, still people have no dearth of water because..., primary source is...

Who is Ajeet Bharti? YouTuber who allegedly abused CJI BR Gavai and incited people to attack him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns heads with his fit new look at this event, see pics

Rohit Sharma’s stunning transformation goes viral: Cricketer drops 20 kg, turns

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite being nominated five times?

Why was Mahatma Gandhi never awarded Nobel Peace Prize despite 5 nominations?

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...

After studying physics and crystallography, he went on to make three groundbreaking discoveries that would redefine modern biology.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gopalasamudram Narayana Ramachandran (1922–2001) was a pioneering Indian scientist whose discoveries transformed our understanding of proteins and medical imaging. Born on this day, 8 October, Ramachandran’s work continues to shape the fields of biology, chemistry, and medicine. Yet, despite his extraordinary achievements, he never received the recognition he truly deserved, including the Nobel Prize or India’s prestigious Padma awards.

Ramachandran showed remarkable talent for science from an early age. After studying physics and crystallography, he went on to make three groundbreaking discoveries that would redefine modern biology. His work, though celebrated by leading scientists around the world, was largely overlooked in his home country, a reflection of the challenges faced by Indian researchers at the time.

One of Ramachandran’s most significant contributions was his research on collagen, a vital protein that provides structure and strength to skin, bones, cartilage, and blood vessels. He discovered that collagen molecules are made up of three strands twisted together into a triple helix, similar to three ropes wound into one. This explained why collagen is both strong and flexible, and why defects in its structure can lead to disorders such as brittle bones or weak connective tissue.

His model became a foundation for modern research in wound healing, tissue engineering, and biomaterials, helping scientists understand how the body maintains its structure and how artificial materials can mimic natural tissues.

Another of his major contributions was the Ramachandran plot, a diagram used to predict how proteins fold. Proteins are essential for almost every biological process, but they only function properly when folded into precise shapes. The plot helps researchers determine which folding angles are possible, much like a map guiding a complex journey. This tool remains vital in studies of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which are caused by misfolded proteins. It also plays a key role in drug design and biotechnology today.

Ramachandran’s third breakthrough came in the field of medical imaging. Long before modern CT scanners existed, he developed mathematical methods to convert two-dimensional X-ray images into three-dimensional structures using Fourier transforms. This idea, reconstructing an object’s interior from its shadows, later became the foundation of computed tomography (CT) scans, now a cornerstone of modern diagnostic medicine.

His discovery made it possible for doctors to see inside the human body without surgery, revolutionising the diagnosis of internal injuries, cancers, and diseases. It also influenced the development of crystallographic imaging, which allows scientists to study the structures of viruses, proteins, and DNA, crucial steps in designing new medicines and vaccines.

Although Ramachandran never won a Nobel Prize or received a Padma award, his legacy remains immense. His triple-helix collagen model, Ramachandran plot, and imaging techniques are still used in laboratories across the world. They continue to drive progress in healthcare, drug discovery, and structural biology.

Ramachandran’s life reminds us that true scientific brilliance is not always matched by public recognition. His blend of mathematical insight, biological curiosity, and creative thinking unlocked new ways of seeing the natural world, proving that genuine genius often goes far beyond awards.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after signing THIS new contract, Messi far behind
Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as football’s first billionaire after...
Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended for another...
Odisha: 8 arrested after Cuttack clashes; internet ban, curfew extended
Nitin Gadkari gives BIG statement on EV vehicles, expresses concerns over hazards of fuel vehicles, says, ‘Within the next 4-6 months...’
Nitin Gadkari gives BIG statement on EV vehicles, expresses concerns over hazard
Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...
Amid Vijay-Rashmika’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's Hyderabad home
Are banks open today? Check state-wise bank holiday list for Valmiki Jayanti on October 7, 2025
Bank holiday on Valmiki Jayanti: Are banks closed on October 7? Know here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE