This Indian genius, Madras scientist whose discoveries changed the world, was nominated for Nobel Prize by CV Raman, but did not win due to...

Gopalasamudram Narayana Ramachandran (1922–2001) was a pioneering Indian scientist whose discoveries transformed our understanding of proteins and medical imaging. Born on this day, 8 October, Ramachandran’s work continues to shape the fields of biology, chemistry, and medicine. Yet, despite his extraordinary achievements, he never received the recognition he truly deserved, including the Nobel Prize or India’s prestigious Padma awards.

Ramachandran showed remarkable talent for science from an early age. After studying physics and crystallography, he went on to make three groundbreaking discoveries that would redefine modern biology. His work, though celebrated by leading scientists around the world, was largely overlooked in his home country, a reflection of the challenges faced by Indian researchers at the time.

One of Ramachandran’s most significant contributions was his research on collagen, a vital protein that provides structure and strength to skin, bones, cartilage, and blood vessels. He discovered that collagen molecules are made up of three strands twisted together into a triple helix, similar to three ropes wound into one. This explained why collagen is both strong and flexible, and why defects in its structure can lead to disorders such as brittle bones or weak connective tissue.

His model became a foundation for modern research in wound healing, tissue engineering, and biomaterials, helping scientists understand how the body maintains its structure and how artificial materials can mimic natural tissues.

Another of his major contributions was the Ramachandran plot, a diagram used to predict how proteins fold. Proteins are essential for almost every biological process, but they only function properly when folded into precise shapes. The plot helps researchers determine which folding angles are possible, much like a map guiding a complex journey. This tool remains vital in studies of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, which are caused by misfolded proteins. It also plays a key role in drug design and biotechnology today.

Ramachandran’s third breakthrough came in the field of medical imaging. Long before modern CT scanners existed, he developed mathematical methods to convert two-dimensional X-ray images into three-dimensional structures using Fourier transforms. This idea, reconstructing an object’s interior from its shadows, later became the foundation of computed tomography (CT) scans, now a cornerstone of modern diagnostic medicine.

His discovery made it possible for doctors to see inside the human body without surgery, revolutionising the diagnosis of internal injuries, cancers, and diseases. It also influenced the development of crystallographic imaging, which allows scientists to study the structures of viruses, proteins, and DNA, crucial steps in designing new medicines and vaccines.

Although Ramachandran never won a Nobel Prize or received a Padma award, his legacy remains immense. His triple-helix collagen model, Ramachandran plot, and imaging techniques are still used in laboratories across the world. They continue to drive progress in healthcare, drug discovery, and structural biology.

Ramachandran’s life reminds us that true scientific brilliance is not always matched by public recognition. His blend of mathematical insight, biological curiosity, and creative thinking unlocked new ways of seeing the natural world, proving that genuine genius often goes far beyond awards.