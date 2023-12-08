This Indian claimed he worked at NASA, got Rs 1.2 crore job with US Army, it was later revealed…

In this strange story, a young man from Rajasthan capital Jaipur was hailed as an unlikely genius.

India has produced many geniuses who have earned global fame. Then there have been some fake geniuses too who fooled everyone before their shocking truth came out. One such case took place a little over half a decade ago. In this strange story, a young man from Rajasthan capital Jaipur was hailed as an unlikely genius.

The man, named Monark Sharma, had reportedly bagged a dream job in the US with an eye-opening annual salary package of Rs 1.2 crore. The alleged job was with the US Army in a role to design, inspect, and maintain combat helicopters. He also revealed that he had started working with the US space agency NASA in 2013 as a junior scientist. His story was widely covered in the media. But the shocking truth surfaced shortly after.

The man had reportedly bagged the NASA job by coming fifth in one NASA competition and winning another. According to reports he was an Electronics and Communications Engineer from the Jaipur National University. A few days later, HuffPost India revealed the gaps in Sharma’s story. While he had said that NASA had given him a job and a green card, he became a US citizen through the US Army. It was then reported that NASA mandates a US citizenship as a requirement before it offers a job to anyone. Furthermore, NASA did not offer a green card.

The media outlet was told by NASA that there was no record of the man’s participation in the NASA competition he claimed to have won. It was also revealed that two awards the man claimed to have received were incorrect. As details came out, Sharma’s story unravelled into a shocking tale of a fake genius taking everybody for a ride.