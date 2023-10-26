This IITian-turned-IAS officer quit stable job to prepare for UPSC, secured AIR...

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world. It requires rigorous hard work and dedication. Aspirants from around the country invest 17-18 hours in studying to pass the IAS recruitment exam. It requires unshakeable ambition and endless motivation to crack the civil services exam.

One IAS officer who ticked all the right boxes and emerged victorious is Vishal Kumar.

Vishal Kumar comes from the Muzaffarpur area of Bihar. He hails from a humble family and his father was a daily wage worker who passed at an early age. After Vishal's father's demise, his mother started raising goats and buffaloes to provide for the family.

All the hardships did not stop him from settling for any job less than that of an IAS officer. He was always a bright student and topped his 12 exam and cleared the IIT entrance exam to secure a seat at the prestigious IIT Kanpur.

After graduation, he was hired by Reliance but finally decided to quit his job and prepare for the IAS exam.

He went to Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for the exam. IAS Vishal was able to get 484-AIR in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 despite all the hardships.