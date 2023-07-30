This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

Meet this IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in her first attempt and secured an AIR 16.

We see every year lakhs of students appear for the UPSC Civil Services exam every year but only a few crack the exam. It is even rare for a candidate to crack the UPSC CSE on their first attempt. IAS Ananya Das is one such exception who not only cracked the UPSC CSE in the first attempt but also secured an All India Rank 16.

IAS Ananya Das: Education

Ananya was born on May 15, 1992, in Odisha. She was always a bright student and even holds an engineering degree from the premium engineering institute, IIT Madras. After completing BTech IAS Officer Ananya Das started working as a software engineer in a multinational corporation for some time.

Ananya Das is a 2015 Gujarat cadre IAS officer. She was the state topper that year in UPSC CSE. She was previously appointed as the commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

What is IAS Ananya Das doing currently?

IAS Ananya Das is currently serving as the Collector and DM of Sambalpur. Anayas was married to IAS Chanchal Ran, a batch 2014 IAS officer.

