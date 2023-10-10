This IIM graduate quit Rs 28,00,000 salary job for UPSC, bagged AIR 171 in first attempt without coaching; know how

Ayush studied at home for the UPSC for an entire year and a half. He didn't even get any coaching for this. He spent eight to ten hours a day studying nonstop while watching videos on the internet and reading books. On his first attempt, he was successful.

Many people's ultimate ambition is to obtain a lucrative position with a large pay, while others choose a different path. Millions of candidates for the UPSC take the CSE, one of the hardest exams in India, with the same intention of passing it. Few people, nevertheless, get to live out this goal.

While many people may aspire to have lucrative careers, Ayush Goel does not. Ayush Goyal, a native of Delhi, left his comfortable job with big pay cheque of Rs 28 lakh with the intent to pass the UPSC exam and serve for the country.

Who is IAS Ayush Goel?

IAS officer was Ayush Goel's lifelong ambition. After completing his formal schooling at the government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Delhi, he started studying for the CAT exam. After completing the CAT exam, he applied to IIM Kozhikode in Kerala. Ayush joined JP Morgan Chase & Co. as an analyst after getting his MBA, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was paid 28 lakhs per year.

The father of Ayush, Subhash Chandra Goel, is a grocery store owner, while, mother, Meera is a homemaker. Ayush had received a loan for Rs 20 lakhs to pay for his studies. Ayush's parents were delighted when he acquired a job, but their joy was immediately disrupted by the son's decision.

After eight months of service, Ayush left. He wanted to concentrate solely on the UPSC exam. He attained success with an Ayush Goel Rank of 171, demonstrating that his persistence paid off. Under the EWS quota, Ayush Goel passed the UPSC exam.

He scored 91.2% of the available points in the class 10 board exam and 96.2% in the class 12 board exam. Ayush received a degree in economics with honors from Hansraj College of Delhi University. After leaving his work with such a great salary, he felt a lot of study pressure. He used to spend day and night studying for the UPSC exam.

IAS Ayush Goel’s UPSC strategy

Ayush studied at home for the UPSC for an entire year and a half. He didn't even get any coaching for this. He spent eight to ten hours a day studying nonstop while watching videos on the internet and reading books. On his first attempt, he was successful. He had no clue he would be at his destination so soon. However, the test was administered with the expectation that it would only need to be passed once.