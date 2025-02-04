IAS officer Vinod Kumar has been found guilty for the eleventh time in the Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation scam.

Everyone dreams of getting an IAS officer job (Government Job). However, to fulfill this dream, one must pass the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Along with this, a good rank is also required to be selected for the IAS position. However, there is one such IAS officer who has been found guilty for the eleventh time in the Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation scam. The officer is Vinod Kumar.

1989 batch cadre IAS Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch from the Odisha cadre. He has been found guilty in another corruption case. The Bhubaneswar Vigilance Court convicted him of misusing funds and sentenced him to three years in prison along with a fine of ₹50,000. Vinod Kumar has already been convicted in 10 other corruption cases.

Vinod Kumar’s earlier corruption cases

IAS Vinod Kumar holds a B.Tech and M.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering. After that, he became an IAS officer in 1989. According to the Odisha Vigilance, Vinod Kumar had illegally approved a loan for M/s City Builders, causing a loss to ORHDC. For this reason, he has been convicted along with six other individuals.

This is not the first time a case related to the ORHDC scam has come to light. In 2000, M/s Home Life Builders was given a loan for the construction of 38 duplexes, and they were accused of distributing funds based on fake documents.

In this corruption case, the then company secretary of ORHDC, Swasti Ranjan Mahapatra, pre-loan sanctioning officer Umesh Swain, and two managing partners of the builder company have already been arrested.

Serious charges of conspiracy and providing wrongful benefits to the construction company have been levied against Vinod Kumar, Swasti Ranjan Mahapatra, and Umesh Swain. This case highlights the lack of transparency in government institutions in Odisha.