Education

This IAS officer, DU alumnus, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

This IAS officer is an LSR-DU graduate who cracked UPSC on her third attempt. Know her inspiring story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in the world. Lakhs of aspirants spend years studying for the civil services exam. Many travel miles seeking the best guidance and mentors. Many even leave their high-paying and stable jobs to crack UPSC. 

Only a few candidates are able to clear the UPSC exam. Some candidates clear the exam but with multiple attempts. One such name is Aashna Chaudhary.  Aashna Chaudhary cracked the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR 116 on her third attempt. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2020 for the first time by could not clear it. 

After more studying, Aashna appeared for the exam again, this time her performance did improve but she was held back by only 2.5 marks. Aashna then changed her preparation strategy and cleared all stages of the UPSC exam with 992 marks.

Aashna Chaudhury graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University with a BA Honours in English literature. Right after graduation, Chaudhary had begun her UPSC preparation. She also began pursuing a master's degree in International relations from the South Asian University. She has also worked with an NGO which helps in educating underprivileged children. 

Aashna is a native of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr Ajit Chaudhary is a professor at a government university. She is also very popular on Instagram where is has 61.3K followers.

Read: Meet UPSC aspirant who cracked exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at age 21, then IAS

