This engineering graduate cracked UPSC CSE without coaching in second attempt, her AIR was...

UPSC success story: Clearing UPSC CSE is a dream of many. However, only thousands of UPSC aspirants become IAS, IPS and IFS officers. Every year, around 8-10 lakh candidates apply for the UPSC civil service exam. Many of such aspirants are from engineering backgrounds.

In this article, we will tell you about one such person who completed his graduation in engineering but later became an IPS officer. Her name is IPS Anshika Verma, an engineer turned civil servant.

Who is IPS Anshika Verma?

IPS Anshika Verma is a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of the 2021 batch. She is currently posted in Agra as ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police). IPS Anshika cracked UPSC CSE in 2020 without any coaching. She bagged All India Rank (AIR) 136 in her second attempt. She belongs to Prayagraj in UP. Anshika prepared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination from Prayagraj in UP.

The young IPS officer appeared for the exam first time in 2019, a year after completing her graduation. She did her graduation with B.tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from 2014 - 2018. She graduated from Galgotia College of Engineering and Technology, Noida.

She completed her primary studies in Noida. Her father is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL). Her mother is a housewife. Anshika is also active on social media, where she enjoys a massive fan base. She has 227K followers on Instagram, where she often shares posts from her personal and professional life.

