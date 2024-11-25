IAS Charchit Gaud and IFS Arushi Mishra’s inspiring love story began in Kota, grew through challenges, and culminated in marriage.

Some love stories feel like they belong to a movie, complete with romance, challenges, and a heartwarming ending. One such story is that of IAS officer Charchit Gaud and IFS officer Arushi Mishra, a couple whose journey from classmates to life partners is nothing short of inspiring.

Arushi Mishra, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Charchit Gaud, a native of Kota in Rajasthan, first crossed paths at a coaching institute in Kota. Both were preparing for the JEE Main exam, and while they couldn’t have predicted their future together at that time, fate had other plans.

After their coaching days, both cleared the JEE and pursued engineering degrees. Charchit went to IIT Delhi, and Arushi studied at IIT Roorkee. Their friendship grew during their engineering days and eventually turned into a romantic bond.

In 2015, after completing his graduation, Charchit decided to take on the challenging UPSC Civil Services Exam. His hard work paid off, and he cleared the exam on his first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 96. He became an IAS officer of the 2016 batch.

Meanwhile, Arushi faced her own challenges in securing a government job. Despite the tough competition, she remained determined and finally succeeded by cracking the UPSC exam with AIR 2, securing a position in the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

The couple’s love and perseverance carried them through the challenging phase of balancing personal and professional goals. In 2021, they tied the knot, making their journey official as partners in both life and service.

Currently, both are posted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, serving the nation in their respective roles. Their story of love, determination, and success inspires many, proving that with mutual support and hard work, dreams can come true.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

