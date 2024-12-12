Microsoft stood at the top with the highest amount at ₹54 lakh per annum and Coca-Cola had made a new record in terms of internships stipend ₹5 lakh.

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai have marked significant success during the placement for the 2025 batch, revisiting their brand name of excellence in management studies. Microsoft stood at the top with the highest amount at ₹54 lakh per annum and Coca-Cola had made a new record in terms of internships stipend ₹5 lakh.

As many as 373 offers were made by 78 prestigious organizations, including Accenture, Amazon, and Coca-Cola. The placement season, which started on November 25, recorded a 15% surge in average stipends, reflecting the institute's commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations.

Director of IIM Mumbai, Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari said proudly, "This year's placement results reflect the high confidence the leading recruiters have in our students. We are proud to see our curriculum working for them in the dynamic and competitive industries, and we are more than happy to see their efforts being recognized.

The placements saw significant demand in sectors like Consulting, IT, FMCG, and BFSI, with an increasing focus on roles incorporating technology and sustainability. These outcomes underscore a promising trajectory for IIM Mumbai graduates and reinforce the institute's standing as a premier hub for grooming future business leaders.

Since its inception in 1963, IIM Mumbai has been a pioneer in management education, consistently ranked among the top business schools in India. Ranked 6th in the NIRF 2024 rankings, the institute offers a range of programs and is celebrated for cultivating expertise in areas such as Operations Management, Finance, Analytics, and Sustainability Management.