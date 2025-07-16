This college records Rs 10000000 placement package for 2025 batch, not IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad, it is...

This year, it attracted over 150 reputable companies, including public sector undertakings, from various sectors such as IT, core engineering, fintech, automobile, energy, environment, consulting, banking, semiconductors, and construction.

Most students preparing for their class 12 board examinations have dreams and ambitions to gain admission to a prestigious institute or university for higher studies. These aspirations are often tied to their fields of interest, such as science, medicine, or the arts. Many students aspire to engineering careers, with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) being a primary goal. Among these, IIT Indore in Madhya Pradesh has recently gained attention for its outstanding placement results.

IIT Indore's remarkable placement

IIT Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has distinguished itself among the IITs, recently making news for its exceptional placement outcomes. This year, five students secured annual packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, setting a new record for the institute.

The 2024 placement season at IIT Indore has shown significant progress compared to the previous year. While only one student secured a one crore-plus package in 2023, this year, even the minimum packages have seen a substantial increase. Over 88% of students have secured employment, with more than 500 job offers made since December 1, 2024.

Multiple opportunites

With its strong reputation, IIT Indore is a top choice for employers. This year, it attracted over 150 reputable companies, including public sector undertakings, from various sectors such as IT, core engineering, fintech, automobile, energy, environment, consulting, banking, semiconductors, and construction.

IIT Indore employees' salary hiked

Employees from IIT Indore have reportedly received an average salary package increment of 13%, bringing the average to Rs 27 lakh per annum. These figures highlight the skills, expertise, and future prospects of IIT Indore graduates across various industries.

Despite the placement successes, IIT Indore’s global ranking in the QS World University Rankings 2026 dropped to 556th, down from 396th in 2023.

What is the future plan?

Prof. Suhas Joshi, the Institute Director, admitted the ranking drop and discussed plans to boost research, patents, innovation, international partnerships, and student exchange programs.

IIT Indore, which has established 118 Memoranda of Understanding across 34 countries and boasts a student body of over 3,000 supported by 220 faculty members, believes these efforts will enhance its global position within the next two to five years.