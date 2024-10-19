Let us tell you about one of the best-ranked college in India that provides placements with a staggering annual salary of Rs 65 lakh.

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, is one of the most-preferred colleges among engineering and research students.

Ranked as 74th under the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2024 for the engineering category, the institute is known for its emphasis on IT and research in computer science, electronics and data science.

IIIT Bangalore offers a two-year M.Tech program in Information Technology and Electronic Systems Design as well as Data Science and Engineering specializations.

Placements at IIIT, Bangalore

The highest package of the current batch reached Rs 65 lakh per annum (LPA), reflecting the position of the institute in the industry.

The average package in iMTech (CSE) program stood at 33.4 LPA while iMTech (ECE) students got an average package of 36.2 LPA. Whereas students of MTech (CSE) program got an average package of 21.8 LPA, while the average package during placements of MTech (ECE) was 29.2 LPA.

Moreover, iMTech students of IIIIT Bangalore have also received attractive stipend during internship. The highest stipend was Rs 1,77,000 per month and the average stipend was Rs 69,000 per month. The highest stipend offered in ECE (iMTech) is Rs 2,40,000 per month while the average stipend is Rs 59,500 per month.

Top companies that participate in the placement drive at IIIT, Bangalore, include - Microsoft, Google, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, Infosys, and more.

Here's how to enroll

In order to get admission in B.Tech courses, candidates will have to pass class 12th or equivalent examination with first division. Besides, they are also required to crack JEE Mains.

Whereas admission to PG courses at IIIT Bangalore is based on the candidates' performance in various national level entrance examinations, followed by a counseling process.