The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the toughest exams in India, with thousands of aspirants competing for a few prestigious positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. While most candidates come from strong academic backgrounds, one institute stands out for producing the highest number of civil servants—Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

Often called the "UPSC factory," IIT Kanpur has a remarkable record of its students cracking the UPSC CSE. According to reports, over 600 students from the institute have successfully cleared the exam and entered the civil services. Many others have also passed other government exams, making IIT Kanpur a powerhouse of talent in both technical and administrative fields.

This trend continued in 2023 when Aditya Srivastava, an IIT Kanpur alumnus, secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC CSE.

Srivastava, who hails from Lucknow, holds an MTech degree in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious institute. His success further solidifies IIT Kanpur’s reputation for nurturing top-ranking civil servants.

Founded in 1959, IIT Kanpur is located in Uttar Pradesh and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance. It has consistently ranked among India’s top educational institutions. The institute boasts an impressive list of alumni and faculty members.