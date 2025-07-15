This auto driver speaks 7 languages, did double MA, worked in MNCs, wanted to become IAS officer then..., is now going viral for..

The video, which is going viral on Instagram, was shared by Abhinav Maylavarapu, a content creator from Hyderabad. In the video, he shared snippets of his 15-minute interaction with an auto driver from Bengaluru that became a life lesson.

Sometimes, despite working hard and giving it your all, one has to bow down where life takes them. A similar thing happened with an auto driver who is currently going viral on social media for his "insightful thoughts" and larger-than-life story. This man, who holds a double MA degree, speaks 7 languages, has worked in MNCs, and studied to become an IAS officer, now drives an auto around Bengaluru. It was family responsibilities that led him to choose an entirely different career path; however, what is most endearing about him is his ability to take this hurdle in stride and continue to live life happily.

The video, which is going viral on Instagram, was shared by Abhinav Maylavarapu, a content creator from Hyderabad. In the video, he shared snippets of his 15-minute interaction with an auto driver from Bengaluru that became a life lesson. The video begins with Abhinav Maylavarapu saying, "So guys, yesterday we went to D-Mart and while returning, we took an auto. And the next 15 minutes were like the most memorable moments of my life."

Who is the man who speaks 7 languages, did double MA, worked in MNCs, now drives an auto

Abhinav then went on to share how the auto driver gave him and his friends a challenge; if they completed it, they wouldn't be charged. The auto driver asked them the full form of the word COMPUTER. "So, the challenge he gave us was to break down the abbreviation of COMPUTER. He said if we got it right, he wouldn’t take any fare. He was so confident that we couldn’t answer—and we couldn’t!"

The video then cuts to the auto driver who said, "Learning makes you earning, earning won’t make you learning. Back in 1976, I studied and they told us that computers would come. Now everyone talks about AI. COMPUTER means: Commonly Operated Machine Purposely Used for Trade, Education, and Research."

Abhinav Maylavarapu's viral video

A while into the ride, the auto driver then told Abhinav and his friends his life story. Revealing details about his background, he said, "Actually, I prepared for IAS. I have a double MA—one in English and one in Political Science. But suddenly, they arranged my marriage. I had children, and I couldn’t continue studying."

Abhinav mentioned that they were surprised to know that the auto driver speaks seven languages, including Kannada. In the video, the auto driver could be heard explaining, "English, Hindi, Kannada, Urdu, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil. People say I speak Urdu just like our Muslim brothers. I’ve worked in many MNC companies. They pay in bulk, but they also suck you dry in bulk."

Abhinav ends the video saying, "In just 15 minutes, we met someone who knows seven languages, holds two postgraduate degrees, worked in MNCs, once aimed to become an IAS officer but couldn’t because of family duties… someone who knows places, who shared life philosophies. I was so tired after shopping, but this 15-minute ride completely made my day."

