This 12th pass Indian claimed he was hired by NASA for Rs 1.85 crore annual salary, police later found…

Impressive job placements at top institutes like IIT and IIM, with salaries in crores of rupees, often make the news. Such students turning professionals with whopping pay packages are hailed and celebrated. In one such incident some years ago, a 20-year-old was honoured and celebrated in Madhya Pradesh for bagging a job with the world’s top space agency NASA with an annual salary of Rs 1.85 crore. An amount unimaginable for the town from where this talented man hailed.

In this case from 2016, the 20-year-old college student from the town of Dewas named Ansar was honoured at multiple events which were organised by the local residents and his school, all of whom were filled with pride on his achievement. Ansar had become the pride of his area and a NASA ID card that had the signature of then United States President Barack Obama hung proudly around his neck. But the same high security ID card became the weak link in Ansar’s successful script. Through his own action, as he went flaunting his ID card to invite a senior police officer backfired and his script of success began to unravel.

As Ansar met Shashikant Shukla to invite him for a felicitation program, the senior policeman found something odd with the meritorious student’s NASA ID card. Shukla observed the signature of President Obama from close as he was handed the invitation and intuitively grew suspicious. He initiated a probe which found out that the 20-year-old had fooled one and all, concocting a story which brought him fame and enabled him to unknowingly dupe people on the pretext of funding his education and journey to the lucrative NASA job.

Police found that he was only educated till class 12 and had made the fake ID Card of NASA a month ago, wherein he had forged Obama’s signature. He was using the card to defraud people seeking loans and money to travel to the US. He had assured them that their money was safe as he would join NASA in a month on Rs 1.85 crore per year salary and then return it. In reality, he did not even hold a passport.

Photo Credit: India.com/NDTV