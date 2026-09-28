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Third Language Row: SC extends relaxation to Class 6 students, asks CBSE to grant exemption, here's what it means

The order came after the Centre informed the court that it was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Third Language Row: SC extends relaxation to Class 6 students, asks CBSE to grant exemption, here's what it means
Image source: ANI
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The Supreme Court has ordered that Class 6 students studying under the CBSE board be granted the same exemption from the compulsory three-language policy as students of Classes 7, 8 and 9.

The order came after the Centre informed the court that it was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year. The Centre also said nearly 99 percent of CBSE schools had implemented the third-language policy and had the required infrastructure, with only about 1.2 per cent schools impacted.

The court, however, observed that Class 6 students should also get the same "comfort" given to Class 7 students and directed that the policy be rolled out for them from April 1, 2027.

Class 6 students to get some exemption

The present Class 6 batch should be granted the same exemption as Class 7 students, the Supreme Court said. It also said the larger issue relating to the mandatory language requirement would be taken up by the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the government was not inclined to exempt Class 6 students from the policy this year.

“We had detailed discussions. We are not inclined to exempt Class 6 from this year onwards. They should pursue it from this year itself,” he said.

The Centre also submitted that as per the latest Class 6 data, out of around 2,800 schools, only 1.2 per cent were affected. However, the Supreme Court directed that students currently in Class 6 be given the same exemption as Class 7 students.

“The Solicitor General of India has submitted that about 99% of the schools have adopted the third-language policy and have been provided the necessary facilities, and only about 1.2% of the schools have not."

“In light of this, we direct that students of Class 6, like the students of Class 7, may be granted the same exemption as has been granted to students of Class 7,” the order stated.

Court raises concern over sudden lanaguge change

During the hearing, the court flagged concerns over introducing the new language framework midway for students who had already opted for their languages.

CJI Surya Kant suggested that a committee of senior officers could contact the petitioner schools to understand their difficulties.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the parents, opposed the idea of another committee and said the matter required a decision.

He submitted that students who had been studying certain subjects and languages since Class 4 were now being asked to change languages.

Is there any changes for CBSE Class 9th and Class 10th students?

The old system of two languages will continue for Class 10 students. No third language will be required for this batch.

Class 9 students will study three languages, one of which will be a Bhartiya Bhasha. The third language (R3) will be evaluated by the school through an internal assessment only. No CBSE board exam will be held for this third language when this batch reaches Class 10 in 2027-28.

Bhartiya Bhashas include Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, etc. While, non-native languages include English, French, German, Arabic, Spanish, etc.

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