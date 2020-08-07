Thehinduzone.com - Digital means of education during pandemic, a boon for students

Covid-19 has changed the human race drastically and the most severe impact has been on the students all over the world. These students are struggling to keep up with their curriculum since all schools, colleges, and learning centers are closed for the past 4 months.

For the students getting perfect coaching these days is a much strenuous task than making their mind for preparation of competitive exams. As the students press the search engine on google, a slew of coaching sites appears, everyone claiming to be the best at coaching. This makes the students very much confused about what to choose. Students often get confused about batch sizes, about the technology involved in classes, and due to lack of knowledge sometimes they land up choosing the wrong coaching which not only spoils their time but a huge amount of money as well. And in this confusion The Hinduzone comes as a ray of hope.

Realizing the needs of the students, the hinduzone.com is a platform where proper information is provided on different competitive examination institutes.

The two counselors, Niyati & Anjali, the brains behind this venture, explain, “Hinduzone basically considers every aspect of the coachings and then compares them based on batch size, study material, fee structure, etc. When a student approaches thehinduzone.com, we help them to compare the best academies. We listen to the requirements of the students, their area of concerns, and then advise them on the top institutes according to their needs.”

The online classes on thehinduzone.com portal are completely interactive sessions where students can directly interact with the faculty and learn.”The students can see and listen to their teachers and, similarly, the faculty can also see and listen to its students, lending an almost similar feel to online study as the offline classes

The role of Hindu zones is not just confined to suggesting the coaching only but it will also provide you mentors who will guide you throughout the course for different concerns like in choosing the right study material or in the evaluation of test series or managing your time for each subject. For your, every doubt related to your coaching and examination hinduzone will be there. Throughout the student’s preparation, our mentors will keep an eye on your progress and area of concern.They will take you towards the right path and help you in reaching your goal. Moreover, additional study material will be provided to the students by hinduzone. So in total, the student gets the best of both places, coaching of his choice and extra guidance and material support from the hinduzone.

We are taking care of every minute detail related to the student's comfort zone. Like sometimes students hesitate while asking doubts and queries in the class due to low confidence or due to the fear of being wrong so the Hindu one has provided a private video facility for doubt clearance to such students.

This website is not only for students but in this worst time of COVID 19 it is also taking care of the teachers. The website is also working with large and small institutions, with different batch sizes, to ensure that there is no roadblock in the educational process. The Institutes or teachers associated with thehinduzone.com can create a portal and upload their study materials, questionnaires, test assessments, syllabus, video lectures, etc, so that their students can access the same as per requirement. Some of the renowned clients of the portal are career institutes like Plutus IAS, Yojana IAS, etc. This web portal is also available in a free version, for those institutions and students who cannot afford to pay for the education process.

