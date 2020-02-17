The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Synergos come together to commission a report on ‘How India Gives’

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives today concluded the second edition of their Amplio Speaker Series with noted American Philanthropist Peggy Dulany, Founder and Chair - Synergos, at Taj West End in Bengaluru. Ms. Dulany is known for co-founding the Synergos Global Philanthropists Circle with her father, the late David Rockefeller. The highlight of the event was a fireside chat with Ms. Dulany and Mrs. Kumari Shibulal moderated by Ms. Bhairavi M Shibulal. The conversation focused on the need for individual philanthropy in India to bridge economic inequity and encourage a culture of giving back to society as well as giving more of their whole selves in these efforts. Ms. Dulany and Mrs. Shibulal shared insights on what motivates them to give back and the need for an inclusive and solution-driven approach towards philanthropy in India.

The Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives and Synergos announced that a comprehensive report on ‘How India Gives’ will be commissioned to provide data and insights on trends in giving (formal and informal) and what motivates givers. This will create a richer understanding of how India gives so that the entire ecosystem of philanthropists, NGOs, policymakers and citizens can learn more and be encouraged to give more. The report will be officially launched at the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives Annual Social Change Summit, to be held later this year.

Case-studies showcasing the impact on the lives of the underserved were presented by Meera Rajeevan, Program Director - Vidyadhan and Anoj Viswanathan, Co-founder and President - Milaap.

Commenting on their association, Mrs. Shibulal said, “We’re glad to be associated with Synergos to propose an index that measures ‘How India Gives’. Our country has always had a rich culture of giving but still we rank 82nd among 128 countries as per the World Giving Index, 2019. This is because philanthropic efforts in India are largely unorganised and informal. We hope this report will motivate more individuals to pay it forward and create a positive impact within their own communities.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Ms. Dulany said, “We at Synergos are excited to join hands with the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives in India as part of our work to create a more peaceful, just and regenerative world. We hope that more individuals are encouraged to contribute their bit for the well-being of society.”