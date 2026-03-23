The Invisible Barrier in STEM: One researcher's method to make Mathematics readable for everyone

Krishna Kumar's semantic enrichment technique for MathML is quietly rewriting the rules of digital accessibility, and the global tech community is taking notice.

For the roughly one billion people worldwide who rely on assistive technologies, encountering a mathematical equation on the web is often where the experience breaks down entirely. The web standard designed to represent math, MathML, was never adequately supported by mainstream browsers, and the tools built to bridge that gap were never smart enough to truly understand what they were reading.

Krishna Kumar, a Senior Product Manager with a deep technical background spanning software development, data engineering, and machine learning, has spent years working on a solution to this problem. With more than five research papers published at international conferences and three more currently under peer review, he is emerging as one of the more prolific applied researchers working at the intersection of web standards and inclusive technology.

The problem that wasn't supposed to exist

MathML has been part of the HTML5 standard for years, yet only Firefox and Safari offer even partial support. Most mathematical content on the web runs through JavaScript rendering engines like MathJax, which serves 4.5 million unique daily users across Wikipedia, edX, and Quora. MathJax solved the visual rendering problem, but it quietly created a new accessibility divide in doing so. To prevent garbled output, it keeps the visual and auditory pipelines deliberately separate, and the two worlds never fully meet.

The deeper issue is that Presentation MathML describes how an equation looks, not what it means. A screen reader narrating a complex integral has no understanding of the relationships, hierarchy, or semantic function of its symbols. For a student with a visual impairment trying to follow a calculus lecture online, the result is not just frustrating. It is a wall.

A new architecture: Teaching the web to understand math

Kumar's solution is not a patch on an existing system. It is a structural rethinking of how the web handles mathematical meaning. His semantic enrichment procedure analyzes the syntactic

structure of a mathematical expression and constructs what he calls a firmly related semantic tree, embedded directly within the MathML document via HTML5 data attributes. Every element is preserved and annotated, exposing the mathematical structure through the DOM in a way that assistive technologies can act upon, without disrupting the visual rendering pipeline.

Prior methods either discarded essential visual elements like brackets or tied their interpretation to proprietary computer algebra systems that could not handle the messy, varied mathematics found across real websites. Kumar's semantic tree is built bottom-up using heuristics designed for arbitrary mathematical notation. An identifier like "g" is tagged as a Latin letter by default but refined to function when it appears as "g(y)." This context-sensitive typing is what separates meaningful speech output from a flat recitation of symbols.

From flat symbols to intelligent navigation

The semantic tree makes possible two features that matter most to users with disabilities.

Semantic highlighting uses the embedded tree to illuminate mathematically meaningful groupings, a numerator, a summation, a product, rather than syntactically arbitrary fragments. For users with dyslexia, this kind of targeted emphasis is not a cosmetic touch. Research shows it directly improves reading comprehension, and applied to mathematics, it can be the difference between understanding and confusion.

Structural abstraction gives users the ability to progressively collapse and expand sub-expressions through MathML's maction element. A complex integral begins as a simplified placeholder and unfolds layer by layer, giving the reader control over how much complexity they take on at once. The same mechanism drives aural rendering: as users navigate an expression, they hear structured speech such as "sum with three summands equals zero," which can expand to "a x squared plus b x plus c equals zero," surfaced through ARIA live regions in real time.

Scale, recognition, and what comes next

One of the most practically important qualities of Kumar's framework is that it works with what already exists. Because the enrichment layers onto existing Presentation MathML without touching the rendering pipelines, platform maintainers at Wikipedia, edX, or Stack Exchange can adopt it without rebuilding their systems from scratch. It is a generalizable, standards-compliant approach with no proprietary dependencies.

In February 2026, Kumar was invited to keynote at SISCCON 2026, the 1st International Conference on Smart Innovation and Soft Computing, with proceedings indexed in Scopus and the Web of Science. His paper, "Enhancing Web Accessibility for Mathematics Through Semantic Enrichment of MathML," is published on IEEE Xplore, one of the most respected repositories for peer-reviewed research in engineering and computer science.

The road ahead is ambitious. Kumar's research agenda includes integrating NLP techniques to further contextualize mathematical expressions and contributing to the evolution of MathML and ARIA specifications at the international standards level. Over 61 million Americans live with some form of disability. Making mathematics genuinely readable for all of them is not a niche engineering problem. It is an educational equity issue at national scale, and Kumar's framework is one of the most technically credible attempts yet to solve it.

Krishna Kumar's paper, "Enhancing Web Accessibility for Mathematics Through Semantic Enrichment of MathML," is published on IEEE Xplore. He has authored more than five papers at international conferences, with three under peer review. A technologist by background, he serves as Senior Product Manager for data and analytics at Grameen America, Inc.