Territorial Army recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Officers posts - Check eligibility, salary, last date

Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian army is inviting applications for the Officers (Non-Departmental) posts under Territorial Army. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is August 19. The written examination will be held on September 26.

After the written exam, selected candidates will have to appear for an interview round too. Then the shortlisted candidates will have to take tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Territorial Army recruitment: Educational qualification

The candidate should be a graduate from any recognised university

Territorial Army recruitment: Age limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

Territorial Army recruitment: Application fee

The candidates have to pay Rs 200 as the application fee. Candidates should be aware that they can only pay the examination fee using the methods listed on the website.

The admit card for the written exam will be available online after candidates submit the application. For further information, candidates should visit the official website.

How to apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2021 online:

Step 1: Log in to the official website - jointerritorialarmy.gov.inStep 2: Click on the ‘Territorial Army Recruitment' linkStep 3: Register and fill in all your detailsStep 4: Submit the application formStep 5: Download the application form.

Territorial Army recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be called for screening (interview followed by written test) by the Preliminary Interview Board (PIB). The final selection is based on tests conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.

Territorial Army recruitment 2021 Notification: jointerritorialarmy.gov.in