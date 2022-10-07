Search icon
Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result declared: Here's how to check

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result has been declared at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNURHS) Warangal has declared the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result at the official website-- knruhs.telangana.gov.in. 

The allocation list released by the university contains all important information including a list of candidates, which includes the names, ranks, roll numbers, scores, and colleges to which each candidate has been assigned. According to the schedule, web options entry for the first phase of counselling started today, October 7, at 10 am and will end on October 9 at 10 am.

Telangana NEET PG Counseling 2022: How to check round 1 result

  • Visit the official website-- knruhs.telangana.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "KNRUHS- PG MEDICAL ADMISSIONS 2022-23 UNDER COMPETENT AUTHORITY QUOTA - COLLEGE WISE ALLOTMENT LIST (NON-SERVICE) AFTER FIRST PHASE OF COUNSELLING"
  • The list will appear on the screen
  • Check and download for future use.

Read: COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 allotment result tomorrow: Check all important details here

