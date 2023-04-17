Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) result 2023 soon. Once released, the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of — bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023 in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Manabadi Telangana 10th Board Result 2023: steps to Download

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.

Enter your login credentials and submit your details.

Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Telangana TS 10th examination dates: April 3 to April 13, 2023

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: May 2023 (tentative)

TS 10th re-evaluation result date: June 2023(tentative)

TS SSC supplementary exams result: July 2023(tentative)