Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023 in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
File photo

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) result 2023 soon. Once released, the Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of  — bse.telangana.gov.in. Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023 in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Manabadi Telangana 10th Board Result 2023: steps to Download 

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in.
Click on the ‘Download Telangana SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Result’.
Enter your login credentials and submit your details.
Your Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Telangana TS 10th examination dates: April 3 to April 13, 2023
 TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: May 2023 (tentative)
TS 10th re-evaluation result date: June 2023(tentative)
TS SSC supplementary exams result: July 2023(tentative)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana class result likely to be declared soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.