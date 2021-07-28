Telangana TS POLYCET 2021 result declared: How to check and download results online - Direct link here

Telangana's State Board of Technical Education and Training on Wednesday declared the results of TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. The results of the same can be checked on the official website of TS POLYCET, i.e., polycetts.nic.in. Students can also check their results on sbtet.telangana.gov.in and tspolycet.nic.in.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to check your result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS POLYCET — polycetts.nic.inStep 2: Go to the result link displayed on the home pageStep 3: Fill in the required detailsStep 4: Results will appear on the screenStep 5: You can download and get a printout of your result

The TS POLYCET examination was held on July 17 and as per the schedule, the results have been declared by the board 12 days later.

Students who have cleared the exams can take admission in Telangana in diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology courses at polytechnics and other institutions for the academic year of 2021-22.

The counselling process will start from August 5 meanwhile the academic year for the courses will commence from September 1. Orientation is scheduled for September 4 and classes are slated to start from September 4.

For any queries, Candidates can call on 040-23222192 or send a mail to polycet-te@telangana.gov.in. Students can also check the official site of TS POLYCET for any further details.