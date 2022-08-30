Search icon
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: TSBIE declares results for 2nd year intermediate students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their Telangana Inter Supply Exams 2022 results on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

File Photo

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has declared the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 today - August 30, 2022. Today, the TS Inter Supply Results 2022 were declared for the 2nd year intermediate students to begin the process of the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022. 

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their Telangana Inter Supply Exams 2022 results on the official website - www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. 

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Direct link to check scores

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education – www.sbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'IPE Supplementary Results 2022' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and other necessary information, as required.  

READ | Osmania University Results 2022 DECLARED: Know steps to check scores at osmania.ac.in

Step 4: Your TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 and take a printout for future use. 

The results will are also out on the official results portal, www.results.cgg.gov.in, www.manabadi.co.in, and www.schools9.com. 

For the unversed, TSBIE conducted the TS Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 from August 1 to 10, 2022. The results of the qualified 2nd-year students, who have also passed the EAMCET exam, have been declared.

