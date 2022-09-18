Search icon
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment result declared at tsecet.nic.in, get direct link here

Candidates can check TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result through the official website tsecet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:56 AM IST

File photo

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can check TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result through the official website tsecet.nic.in. The TSCHE has also released the college-wise seat allotment order. To access the result, candidates need to enter hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

The TS ECET counselling 2022 second and final phase registration, fee payment, and slot booking is scheduled to be held by September 25. The TS ECET final phase allotment result will be released on September 29, 2022.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: How to Check

Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on 'TS ECET Seat Allotment result' link
Go to the log in tab and enter required credentials
Submit details and access TS ECET seat allotment result
Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022: DIRECT LINK

