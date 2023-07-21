TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 likely today at dost.cgg.gov.in, know when and where to check scores online

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023: Candidates can check the result through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release the result of the TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment exam 2023 anytime soon. As per media reports, TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 will be announced today, July 21, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Students' online self-reporting for Phase 3 is scheduled to take place from July 21 through July 24, 2023. From July 21 to July 24, 2023, students who have already confirmed their seats online will also self-report to colleges for Phases I, II, and III.

To apply for admission to any undergraduate programme at any state university (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET), DOST provides a single window. For the most recent information on the result, direct link, list, and other facts, follow the blog.

TS DOST 2023 Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result: Know how to check