Telangana State Inter Result 2019: Inter Supplementary result for 2nd year released, check@ cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) released the Inter Supplementary result for 2nd year(class 12) students on June 14. The candidates can check their results on the official website- results.cgg.gov.in.

The result for the TS intermediate exams was released on 18th April for class 11 and class 12 students.

The TS Intermediate Supplementary exam was held between 7 June and 14 June.

43,005 candidates appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination(IPE) examination in Telangana.

5,60,889 candidates passed the examination.

3,82,116 candidates failed the examination.

9,02,429 examination papers were sent to verification centres which were examined at 12 valuation camps.

Steps to check the Telangana State Board Intermediate supplementary results:

Step 1. Log on to the website- cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. click on the link Second Year (General) or Second Year (Vocational)

Step 3. Enter the hall ticket no.

Step 4. click on submit

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.